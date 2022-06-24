A young lady identified on Twitter as Dinma has come out to recount the progress she has so far made in life

According to Dinma, even though she is still broke, she is now in a better apartment having left the trenches

Dinma flaunted photos of her former apartment and the one she lives in now, attracting the attention of Twitter users

A young lady identified as Dinma has compared her former apartment to the one she now lives, saying she is now in a better place.

She shared inspiring photos of the former place she lived and the present apartment and she instantly attracted attention online.

The lady said she is still broke. Photo credit: @dinma_x.

I'm still broke

According to Dinma, she is still broke like when she was in the trenches, but she now lives in a much more habitable apartment.

In the photo which captured her old apartment, she was seen eating a plate of beans. The new photo shows a well-arranged room with a beautiful bed.

Sharing the photos, Dinma wrote:

"How it started vs How it’s going. From being a broke girl living in the hostel trenches to still a broke girl but living in a better place."

See her tweet below:

Twitter users react

@MrsZanga said:

"This just made me smile. Congratulations baby girl."

@SMiTHiE___

"Omo, be like na to dey chop plenty food be the way now."

@dammiedammie35 reacted:

"Sweeeeettttt, if me self post this kind of tweet ehen."

@BigBrainEni commented:

"The bed by the window though, be careful with your valuables and phones. It would be easier for someone to sniff your phone through the window."

@eduwissy reacted:

"Nice apartment.. where person fit get this kind apartment at affordable price."

@LinuskiAmobi commented:

"I see you stopped eating for a while and saved some money."

