A Nigerian lady, Esther Raye, has shared the phone conversation she had with her mother who wanted her to quit TikTok

In the funny video, her mother was heard complaining bitterly about the kind of contents she posts on the app

The concerned woman advised her to rather use TikTok to preach the gospel about Jesus and lead souls to Christ

A beautiful uoung lady, Esther Raye, was recently lambasted by her mother over her controversial posts on TikTok.

The raging woman in a video, dragged her daughter mercilessly for posting contents on TikTok that do not conform with what a 'believer' should post.

Her mother compared her to another TikTok user who uses her account to preach the gospel and win souls for Christ. She wants her daughter to follow suit.

Lady shares hilarious conversation with her mother on TikTok Photo Credit: @Esther Raye

In the video shared by Esther Raye, the woman said:

"If you no want make I vex, comot for TikTok. I no want to dey see you for TikTok. Wetin be your gain? Person dey TikTok dey preach you dey TikTok dey show your foolishness.

E get one girl wey dey TikTok dey preach, you dey there dey fool yourself. You cannot even be an ambassador for Jesus Christ. You dey find to make money make you blow. You wey know Bible well well why you no enter TikTok preach.

You're misbehaving o. You're leaving the most important thing and chasing shadow. Stop that nonsense you are doing. You dey make me dey vex o."

TikTok users react to the video

@nnadithomas said:

"I have seen my mother in-law,,, I too love this woman,,, she's too real,,,mumsy tell her oooh,,, she no dey even hear word."

@aeeesha2020 wrote:

“You are leaving the most important thing and chasing shadow “ this sounds like a msg to me."

@_fhelycity reacted:

"Go and preach your father's messageMumsi is a whole vibe."

@kokotinz noted:

"Your mom is now our official TikTok mother Tell her to do video for me abeg ."

@paragraph71 commented:

"Eerh Africa mother's...they will never change..That's why we love ❤ them ooo.."

@adespectrum said:

"Lol mom want you to be ambassador for jeses ."

