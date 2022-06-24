An oyinbo man proposed to his long time partner on the finishing line of Buffalo Marathon in USA's New York

In a video posted on Instagram, the man knelt down at the finishing line of a marathon as his lover ran towards him in shock

However, reacting to the video, some people got upset over the proposal as they insisted that he took away her shine

A video making rounds online has shown the moment a white man, Christopher James, proposed to his lover during a marathon race.

In the video, the oyinbo man went down on his knees as he waited for his lover to approach the finishing line of the marathon.

The video was shared on Instagram by the bride-to-be mileswithmaddie, who gushed over her engagement.

Oyinbo man proposes to partner on the finishing line of marathon Photo Credit: @mileswithmaddie

Source: Instagram

Maddie who participated in the Buffalo Marathon in USA’s New York, said she never imagined that her partner Christopher James would be on one knee waiting for her to finish the race.

Sharing the moment on Instagram, she said:

“The finish line of 26.2 became the start line to the rest of my life with my best friend. I love you so much, Christopher James. The best day of my life.”

Maddie went ahead to explain in details how Chris is the backbone of all her training and running content on her Instagram page.

She wrote that Chris always supported her from early nights in, to travelling on weekends for races, to sorting out all the race day logistics. Chris also bikes alongside her for hours very slowly while she is running long distances.

She also thanked the Buffalo Marathon crew and both of her families for making the day so special for her.

Video stirs mixed reactions:

Joones Orib commented:

"Aww this is beautiful. God bless your amazing relationship."

Curly Mo said:

"Why do these guys feel the need to do this nonsense. This was her moment. Allow her enjoy it. Ask her later."

Dream Chenille reacted:

"This achievement was about her. Not the right timing to propose. This annoys me so much. Let her shine please."

Cbraf commented:

"Way to steal her joy. She worked so hard for a marathon and made sacrifices to do it to make it all about you. She deserved her own finish line moment."

Javi Siesta noted:

"Cringe worthy. Why not let her enjoy her moment and not take it away. Not sure this makes sense."

Christianne Durelo said:

"Took away from her accomplishment. Totally not cool. All about him."

