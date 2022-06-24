A woman has shared a video of her having a breakfast date with her brother who is managing mosaic down syndrome

In the clip, the brother confessed his brotherly love for her, expressing how the woman always takes care of him

Many people who reacted to the video said they both had a wonderful time together as they commended the sister

A video has shown the moment a woman went on a date with his brother, Mark, who is suffering from mosaic down syndrome.

In a clip that has gone viral, Mark sitting across his sister told her that he loves her. He said that he does not know what he would have done without her.

Many praised the woman for taking care of her brother. Photo source: TikTok/@menopausalwitch

Source: UGC

You are like my mother

The man went ahead to say that the reason why he calls her his mother is because of the way she always looks after him.

Many people who saw the clip said that it really got them emotional.

Watch the clip below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300,000 likes with more than 7000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hillary Ludwig said:

"unconditional. love at it purest .so beautiful."

lh8933 said:

"oh his cute little ears. re watch only looking at his ears."

MamaCheese said:

"Gosh, Jess, that was so filled with love & pure. You mean the world to him! Thank you for sharing this tender, love-filled moment with us!"

Kristen said:

"So sweet! I wish more people were able to express their feelings so freely."

user314101785938 said:

"Omg he is soooo sweet. you must be an amazing sister."

Jean Allen415 said:

"Does he know he can wiggle his ears? THAT IS AWESOME! A lot of people just WISH they could wiggle their ears on purpose! He does it without even TRYIN."

