A widow identified as Eunice Olaninhun has shown her sincere appreciation to the Oyo State Government for paying her gratuity.

Eunice said prior to her retirement, she made a promise that if she is still alive and healthy when she gets her gratuity, she would appreciate the Governor in charge of the state.

Nine years after her retirement, Eunice received her gratuity during the present era of Governor Seyi Makinde and she has fulfilled her promise by giving 1% of her gratuity to the government.

Widow donates 1% of gratuity to government Photo Credit: @oyoaffairs

Source: Instagram

Nigerians applaud Seyi Makinde

Eunice said during an interview shared online by @oyoaffairs on Instagram:

"My name is Eunice Olaninhun. I am here to show my appreciation to the present Governor for paying our gratuity as at when due.

I have retired for the past 9 years and I made a pledge that if I can be alive to collect my own gratuity without any sickness or on wheelchair that I will appreciate the government of the day."

Reacting to the news, Gbonju wrote:

"I am not a politician but I can go extra mile with all the energy and resources to support Gov Seyi Makinde to make him our governor again in 2023."

Bola 1 said:

"Honestly if there's anything I want to say about Makinde, it is all about pension and gratuity."

Grace Elbert noted:

"Seyi has wiped away all the tears and agony of the elders."

Solomon Ayomide reacted:

"God bless you sir for your dedication to Oyo State."

