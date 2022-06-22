A man recently tried to carry a plus-sized woman on his back during a competition but he was forced to give up

In the viral video making rounds, the macho man was spotted trying his best to lift her up but all his efforts proved futile

The disappointed man subsequently asked her to get down from his back as people around burst into laughter

A video has captured the hilarious moment a man tried to carry a plus-sized lady on his back during a competition.

In the video which recently surfaced on social media, the man was seen bending down and beckoning on the lady to climb his back.

As soon as she obliged, the macho man found it very difficult to stand up despite all his attempts to do so.

Amid cheers of laughter from eye witnesses, the young man gave up and subsequently asked her to get down from his back.

The lady immediately got down and left the scene and the young man was seen stretching his body.

People react to the hilarious video

The video has stirred massive reactions online from social media users who found the video hilarious.

Rosy Throne wrote:

"This guy dey do pass himself. We are not gonna say justice for anyone o."

Stella Offor said:

"Make the heavy weight woman no break your back. Life has no duplicate."

Omas Diary reacted:

"Overload no do pass like this. Keke cannot carry plane o."

Eloka Eloke commented:

"Na like this my problem be. Very big. God please take control."

Olamisharp noted:

"If you collapse there my friend you are finished."

