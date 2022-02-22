A plus-size Oyinbo lady has got many talking as she showcased her dance skill while jumping on the Mind Your Business song challenge

The beautiful lady identified as Anna OBrien started off by breaking into sizzling leg moves after dumping a water container

The talented lady showed off fine body moves with back and forth half-hops while keeping her legs apart for the most part of her performance

An Oyinbo lady's entry for the growing Mind Your Business social media dance challenge has sparked reactions on social media.

Mind Your Business is a song by singer Patrice Roberts and featured artistes like Travis World and Dan Evens.

She showed great energy

In a short video she shared on her Instagram page, the lady identified as Anna OBrien began by positioning with a water container in her mouth and dumped it as soon as the song broke out.

Dressed in red shorts and pink singlet, the lady carried herself effortlessly as she showed off moved to the song.

With her legs apart throughout the lovely performance, she did a quick waist whine and then followed it up with forward as well as backward half-hops.

Anna also switched to a sizzling hand dance move that included using an invisible swing above her head.

Social media reacts

@being_wilder opined:

"You are infectious to watch! Love it! Such a joyful, self-confident woman! Inspiring."

@hippientexas said:

"Good for you for doing something that makes YOU happy! I love the energy working out gives me. ❤️ Plus your outfit..."

@cangri.mclovin wrote:

"Hell nah, I know for a fact shawty got three flavors of mt dew in tht bottle, the infrastructure of ur house MUST be military-grade for u to be dancing like tht shawty."

@hereiskatiet stated:

"I showed this randomly to my 3 year old and said, “What do you think?” She said, “She’s an awesome dancer! So cool!”

@jady_bopp11 remarked:

"Isn't no1 gona point out the health issues here?? Ini she's happy but good god heart attack any moment."

