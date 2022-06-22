An Oyinbo lady has elicited massive reactions from Nigerians after showcasing a hairdo she made in Ibadan

According to the lady, she was charged 12k for the braids by the hairdresser and that it was home service

Many Nigerians however slammed the hairdresser arguing that the white lady was cheated for that amount

A white lady's attachment braids done in Ibadan for N12k has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

The excited lady had proudly shown off the hairdo on her TikTok account with a self-rating of 7/10.

She said it was home service. Photo Credit: TikTok/@giselleakanni

Source: UGC

Netizens however slammed the hairdresser for over-charging the white lady for the hairdo.

Taking to the comment section, the white woman while defending the hairdresser said th price was worth it as it wasn't only a home service but attachments were also used. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Y’all, house service, plus attachment… 12k was well spent since I didn’t have to worry about doing my hair for a week! also… TWENTY EIGHT Usd."

Her viral video captured how the hair was started till completion.

Watch the video below:

Netizens thought the 12k was too much

Omo Dolah Po said:

"Let me hear woman supporting woman anywhere again.....all ds people saying 12k is too much Na woman oh NAWA OH."

nonexistent said:

"Why are people saying 12k is too much like are y'all unaware of inflation? I even did mine 16k in lagos."

Diamond Shirah said:

"Y'all are doing too much, 12k isn't even too much if it's plus extension. Then it looks like it was home service and they charge for that too so???"

Gbemi Cole said:

"People saying 12k is too much In this comment session are the once that buy attach and their sister or friend will make their hair."

Photos of an Oyinbo lady sweeping the compound of her Nigerian husband cause a stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that viral photos of an Oyinbo lady happily sweeping the compound of her Nigerian husband had sparked reactions.

The Austria-born lady who is popularly referred to as Lolo Ifunaya captioned the post:

"Compound sweeping in the morning.

"Chai my waist oh."

Jennifer wore a wrapper at waist-level, a style typical of Nigerian ladies as she looked lovely performing the chore.

Source: Legit.ng