A young man named Michael Spyder has been making waves on Instagram over his passion for helping homeless people.

In a new video which he shared, he transformed a homeless man whom he just met lying down by the roadside.

The video showed Michael approach the man to ask few questions about his personal life. During the short interview, the homeless man revealed that he sleeps beside a bus stop.

Michael took him to a barbing salon, changed his clothes, and then to a play center where he had fun with everyone.

He looked so different and couldn't stop smiling in the video shared by @michael Spyder on Instagram.

Nigerians applaud Michael

Adira Omale said:

"Wow see as he's looking like a rich man. Thank you so much for your kindness. This has really put a smile on his face."

Charity Assumpta noted:

"Wow. He changed a lot. I wish everyone would emulate your kindness and be good."

Serena Olay commented:

"This is the definition of humanity. There's more to this life than being spiritual or going after great things."

Kessiena Jake reacted:

"Awww this is so adorable to watch. He looks so happy and that's what matters. I hope he doesn't go back to the streets."

Sarah David added:

"After this what next? I pray he isn't just a target or tool to get views. Just saying."

Kind man uses his money to put smiles on faces, offers hotel rooms to homeless people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man who is also a TikToker, Brian Arya, has made news for helping homeless people with shelter.

Narrating his life story, he said while he was still struggling to make ends meet, he used to work for motels in New Jersey, People reports.

As a way to kill time while he was working night shifts in a motel in 2019, he decided to start a TikTok page called @Itmotel. On the account, he shares hilarious encounters with guests. During the pandemic, the man’s TikTok blew up when he told his thousands of followers that there are rooms available to stay for anyone who does not have a place to go or wanted to isolate.

