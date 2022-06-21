A Nigerian man, Kendulite, recently raised an alarm on Twitter while being extorted of N400,000 by policemen on uniform

In his tweet, he disclosed that the policemen drove him to a POS store where they did the transaction and made away with the money

Fortunately, a senior officer saw his cry for help and intervened in the matter which led to the recovery of his money and subsequent arrest of the suspects

A Nigerian man named Kendulite has thanked a senior police officer who helped him to recover his N400k which was forcefully taken by corrupt police officers.

Hours ago, Kendulite cried out for help on Twitter after some police men accosted him and extorted him of N400k.

He tweeted:

"@Princemoye1 sir please help me, policemen are extorting me of 400k right now in Lagos please help. Men at Antony in Lagos, they logged into my app and directed me to a pos for no reason. Please help sir."

Man recovers N400k extorted by corrupt police Photo Credit: @Benjamin Hundeyin / Kendulite

Source: Twitter

Kendulite recovers his N400k from corrupt officers

Following his pleas, a senior officer identified as Benjamin Hundeyin stepped into the matter and resolved it.

He was able to arrest the corrupt policemen and shared a photo of them standing in the office after getting caught.

The senior officer said he also recovered the extorted money from them; a statement which was confirmed by Kendulite in an update on Twitter.

"Special thank you to @BenHundeyin who worked tirelessly since I complained and now I have my full money back. God bless you bro", Kendulite tweeted.

Corrupt officers will definitely pay for their crimes

Benjamin Hundeyin went ahead to apologize on behalf of the force as he insisted that disciplinary actions would definitely be taken.

"I sincerely apologize on behalf of the Force for their corrupt practice . It doesn’t stop there. Disciplinary action has commenced", he said.

Reacting to the news, Dyka John said:

"Where is their badge Number? Those names on the vest can be faked. The yellow guy was putting on a camo n has changed it. It’s possible dat name is a dummy name."

BX raider wrote:

"Disciplinary action? Really? Does that happen in the force? I thought you guys only make announcement and the person keeps working like nothing happened, didn't you guys announced Abba kyari was suspended?"

Edward Onoriode reacted:

"These ones shouldn't go unpunished. They should not be reduced and transfered to Yobe state."

Stanley Stan added:

"Victory to ordinary people, I just hope your discipline act is sustained by the command in the future . previously it's been only celebrity police spokesperson for the command."

Adesola Soji remarked:

"Any policeman wey snap in front of this office don enter trouble. The moment you commit, na to come snap picture for this office remain."

Police arrest, tries officer caught receiving bribe from innocent Nigerian

Source: Legit.ng