A viral video of an old woman standing on the dancing floor with a young lady has caused a lot of stir on social media

The woman who looks like a grandmother was first made to stand dressed in a flowing gown as a youthful song played in the background

The granny was then made to wear a jean trouser and a polo and then come back again on the dancing floor but was unable to dance

A video of an old woman standing on the dancing floor with an enthusiastic young lady has generated reactions from Nigerians.

The woman could not dance at all, prompting some social media users to tell the lady who stood with her to allow the granny to rest.

Stop stressing the old woman

In the beginning of the video, the old woman stood wearing a flowing gown as a hot song played in the background.

While the young lady danced and shook her body to the song, the old woman merely looked on as if she was confused.

She then came back to the stage in a jean trouser and a polo shirt, looking funny, but still could not dance.

After seeing the video, Nigerians called on the young lady who was with the granny to allow her to rest.

Some said it was not proper to be stressing aged people because of social media. Others however found it funny and laughed in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Little girl tries to copy old woman on the dancing floor

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a baby girl tried to copy the dancing steps of an old woman but was unable to do so.

The girl tried to move her tiny waist the same way as the woman but failed.

At some points, she touched her waist just to why it was not moving.

