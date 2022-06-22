A Muslim lady has sent social media into a frenzy with her creative entry for the Buga dance challenge

The content creator jumped on the trending dance challenge by appearing to deliberately smash her smartphone with a stone

Two ladies who saw her with the stone quickly rushed her to retrieve it but were hilariously fooled

A new entry for the Buga dance challenge by a Muslim lady has been hailed by netizens owing to the creativity she brought to bear.

While it is not clear if it was staged, the resultant effect of her stunt still sent shivers done the spine of people who watched the clip.

She scared the two ladies. Photo Credit: TikTok/@hauweeexx

Source: UGC

The dance video she shared on TikTok via her handle @hauweeexx starts with her placing a smartphone on the floor.

Two ladies positioned opposite each other watched her do it with some level of interest.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

But they quickly stood up and rushed towards her after seeing the lady return with a big stone.

They had thought she was going to smash the phone with it but instead, she used the stone as a pillow for the phone.

The lady in hijab then proceeded to dance to Buga song playing in the background to the surprise of the ladies.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

hassanhatam7 said:

"My heart was cut off, you told you to break it seriously."

ahalimighaniyhat said:

" This is what they call confuse ur enemy don't allow them know ur next move."

symply eniey said:

"Those tw*o girls think maybe she won brake her phone."

Ola Dhapo said:

"That's why I don't interfere in people's matter."

Kelly love said:

"Who else thought she wants to break the phone."

Handsome Nigerian brothers do Buga dance in an expressway

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two handsome brothers had jumped on the Buga dance challenge in a creative manner.

Rocking matching white tops and light blue pants on white sneakers, the handsome men did theirs at a corner on an expressway.

They first started by dancing facing each other as the song played in the background.

The brothers then broke into different moves in an organised fashion and did a backflip at the same time. Like every entry for the Buga dance challenge, they rounded off their sizzling showcase with the hand pose.

Source: Legit.ng