She Scared People: Muslim Lady in Hijab 'Risks' Her Phone as She Jumps on Buga Challenge in Sweet Dance Video
- A Muslim lady has sent social media into a frenzy with her creative entry for the Buga dance challenge
- The content creator jumped on the trending dance challenge by appearing to deliberately smash her smartphone with a stone
- Two ladies who saw her with the stone quickly rushed her to retrieve it but were hilariously fooled
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A new entry for the Buga dance challenge by a Muslim lady has been hailed by netizens owing to the creativity she brought to bear.
While it is not clear if it was staged, the resultant effect of her stunt still sent shivers done the spine of people who watched the clip.
The dance video she shared on TikTok via her handle @hauweeexx starts with her placing a smartphone on the floor.
"Is it by force to do like Kelly?" Viral video of young lady in wrapper & shirt dancing stirs reactions
Two ladies positioned opposite each other watched her do it with some level of interest.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
But they quickly stood up and rushed towards her after seeing the lady return with a big stone.
They had thought she was going to smash the phone with it but instead, she used the stone as a pillow for the phone.
The lady in hijab then proceeded to dance to Buga song playing in the background to the surprise of the ladies.
Watch the video below:
Mixed reactions trail the video
hassanhatam7 said:
"My heart was cut off, you told you to break it seriously."
ahalimighaniyhat said:
" This is what they call confuse ur enemy don't allow them know ur next move."
symply eniey said:
"Those tw*o girls think maybe she won brake her phone."
Tall beautiful lady in heels and short dress dances hard with her waist on a Japan road, stuns people in video
Ola Dhapo said:
"That's why I don't interfere in people's matter."
Kelly love said:
"Who else thought she wants to break the phone."
Handsome Nigerian brothers do Buga dance in an expressway
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two handsome brothers had jumped on the Buga dance challenge in a creative manner.
Rocking matching white tops and light blue pants on white sneakers, the handsome men did theirs at a corner on an expressway.
They first started by dancing facing each other as the song played in the background.
The brothers then broke into different moves in an organised fashion and did a backflip at the same time. Like every entry for the Buga dance challenge, they rounded off their sizzling showcase with the hand pose.
Source: Legit.ng