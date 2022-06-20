A woman and her family member caused a huge stir at a man's church wedding as they presented proof that he was still married

The new marriage ceremony was between the woman's husband and a lady who was allegedly her chief bridesmaid

Despite presenting proof, the church authorities went on with the wedding, but another drama ensued outside the venue

A man was nearly mobbed at his church wedding after his wife stormed the premises with her family members.

The lady and her family members showed up and presented certificate proof showing that the man was still married.

The incident which happened this past weekend in Sierra Leone allegedly involved the lady's bestie.

Some netizens from Sierra Leone claimed that the said bestie and new wife did black magic that made the first wife mentally ill each time she entered her matrimonial home.

Speaking on the incident, @allthingsanto wrote:

"I’m a Sierra Leonean. Let me add something. And new wife happens to be best friends with the “ditched” first wife. They ate together, did everything together. Okay y’all know what besties do now. First wife proves to be fine and ok every time she’s at her family house but as soon as she goes to her matrimonial home, she runs mad. Sad!

“Info gathered from an interview that featured the elder sister of the first wife.“

Corroborating multiple reports on the new wife and tagging her the lady's bestie, another netizen @lubr_ian said:

"Stories have it that the bride was infact the chief bride's maid at the wedding of the first wife and the groom. The bride allegedly did black magic that will make the first wife go mad any time she enters her matrimonial home."

In a video shared by @hawa_jas on TikTok and reposted by @lindaikejiofficial on Instagram, the church officials went on with the wedding despite the certificate proof. However, the man was physically attacked as he stepped out after the wedding.

Social media reactions

@zakarieeshat3 said:

"They should beat him well.

"Some people don’t just care how others feel when they do some certain things."

@mr_statements said:

"Na wa o. Things dey happen these days o. I can imagine the wife has known the husband's plan all along and decided to come and stop the man's show on that day."

@beer_aah said:

"He thinks the new one ,he wants to marry will give him everything your only going to hell__ bro."

