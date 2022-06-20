A groundnut seller has been seen moving around with a receipt and office stamp to the amazement of his customers

A video shows the young man as he stamped and issued a receipt to someone who bought groundnut from him

His mode of dressing and the dignity with which he carried himself has caused a stir on Instagram where the video was shared

An unusual groundnut seller has been spotted in a viral video doing his business in the most amazing manner.

The young man went about his groundnut business with a receipt and an official stamp with which he attends to his customers.

The young man issued the stamped receipt. Photo credit: @instablog9ja.

Source: Instagram

Special businessman

Because of the special way and the dignity with which he carried himself, the young man attracted unusual attention from the public.

His suit and tie all added pump and grandeur to his business as he carried his tray of groundnut on his head.

He was seen in the video stamping and issuing a receipt to a customer who bought groundnut from him.

The customer received the recept with much laughter and amazement. Also, many Nigerians who have seen the video online are reacting to it in funny ways.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@comedianxtreme commented:

"I fear who no fear Naija."

@sheddi_bankz reacted:

"You will never forget him."

@kelechinwoko said:

"Another smart packaging mogul. Life na all about packaging."

@vionstar commented:

"Preparing for his future or dream job. Manifestations."

@1kthriftshop said:

"When next you see him because of that receipt you’ll definitely want to patronize him."

@organicoilplus commented:

"Why are they laughing at him na, that's not nice."

@l.tobiloba reacted

"The receipt is essential. At the very least, he can be certain of accurate record keeping and a "terms and conditions" policy in the event that any of his customers returns claiming groundnut no sweet and requesting a refund."

@yung.ricch1 said:

"I love his confidence while stamping the receipts. E worth watching 5 good times. Watching from Melbourne Australia."

Keke driver attracts attention for appearing different

In related story Legit.ng, Legit.ng reported that a keke driver attracted huge attention on social media due to the different way he dresses to work.

Segun Ogundare aka Corporate Keke driver is popular on social media after he was first introduced by Legit.ng.

The man goes to work wearing shiny suits. His keke is also somewhat different from others as it is customised. He sometimes also doubles as motivational speaker online and in his keke too.

Source: Legit.ng