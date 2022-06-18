Another Beautiful Nigerian Lady Wears Her Mother’s and Daddy’s Clothes To See Which Fits Her Better in Video
- A video has shown a lady rocking her father's and mother's clothes and they all looked good on her
- The lady danced and sang as she modelled the wears in her house, a thing which amazed many people on TikTok
- Social media users who reacted to her video said that her parents must be fashion lovers going by how their clothes are styled
A young lady has joined the TikTok trend where ladies try out their parents' clothes to see the one that fits them better.
Recall that days ago a young Nigerian wore her father's and mother's clothes and modelled in them in their house.
She looked good in all
As she wore each outfit, she acted out different character that perhaps could be associated with the owners of the wears.
In a latest video, another lady packed her parents' clothes in a bump and wore them fittingly on her body.
When a social media users doubted if her mother owns one of the gowns she wore, the lady shared a clip of her mum rocking the outfit.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of views with over 1,000 comments.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Agboh Tracy said:
"Ahhhh freshhhhhhh."
Lawal Olayiwola said:
"Wait first, show us a picture of your mom in that black dress I wan check something."
Dera> said:
"Me thinking of doing this and also reasoning the amount of cloths I will fold."
Alpha Female said:
"Your parents are very fashionable."
Miss miracle said:
19-year-old Nigerian girl becomes her own boss, opens big salon, decorates it to look beautiful in video
"Omo this ones na slay mama and slay papa .ur parents are cute beautiful family."
Source: Legit.ng