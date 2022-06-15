A young Nigerian man whose dog " misbehaved " while they were outside had a serious conversation with the pet

" " In a hilarious clip, the man went into how the dog acted shabbily despite how much he spends on it

Many Nigerians found the expression of the dog cute as some said that the man spoke to the pet like a child

A Nigerian man has entertained many people with how he engaged in a conversation with his dog as if it was a child.

In a viral TikTok video, the man pointed captioned the video with words that revealed the dog begged for food from a stranger.

The man funnily told the dog that he has spent so much money on it. Photo source: TikTok/@brobouche

Speaking with the dog

Calling the pet Lee, the man said that the dog often misbehaves whenever it is out. In an "angry" tone, he said that the dog does not comport itself like a pet that gets great care.

While he was talking, the dog looked on with its paws folded. You would think it also understood every word.

He said:

"You do not look like who somebody train to reach this age that you are..."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Paula Pearl said:

"I’m hearing I’m just a baby."

Ifeoluwa Gbenga ige said:

"Him: do you know how much I’ve spent on you.... dog: no be me send you work o."

Beccajay said:

"Is the way his scolding the dog like his child."

Phia said:

"This is my dog I swear, she go con dey look you like say you Dey maltreat am."

Ebi Light said:

"God Abeg oh, dogs are like children I swear see the way he’s looking at you."

athena 3005 said:

"d dog be like senior man u dey disturb me o."

Another man in conversation with his dogs

