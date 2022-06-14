At their son's wedding to a Nigerian lady, an Oyinbo groom's family put up a hilarious showing to register their presence

Rocking their normal English wears, the men and women made their way into the venue dancing to a Nigerian song

The white folks failed to keep up with the song's beats and all danced off-beat as well as in a scattered manner

A viral video showing the moment an Oyinbo groom's family entered his wedding venue to a Nigerian lady has caused an uproar on social media.

This is owing to the manner they stormed in. The clip shared by @blissful_nation and reposted by @mufasatundeednut on Instagram gave netizens some laughs.

They danced off-beat. Photo Credit: @blissful_union

Source: Instagram

The family was welcomed with a Nigerian song titled Nobody by DJ Neptune featuring Joeboy and Mr Eazi.

With excitement across their faces, the family members sported in English attires took off by showing off off-beat moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

They also danced in a disorganised manner. One particular tall man among them dangerously threw his legs forward as if trying to do legwork.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@gorg_mvee said:

"Is it that they don’t hear the music or they just don’t know how to dance to the rhythm."

@lifestyleoforezzy said:

"Shebi u see as white men and women dress go wedding.

"U no need enter debt to go wedding o."

@zahra_patrona said:

"White people definitely are tone deafthey dance to lyrics and not the rhythm Beautiful people."

@paditaagu said:

"Awwww❤️❤️❤️ Notice how their dance is somewhat cool and in-tune with the song? Legends have it that oyinbos dance to the lyrics and not to the music/beats. Bless their hearts."

@iamsexysteel said:

"The man in black suit shoe size na 47….na why him no fit dance well….the feet dey control the body."

Oyinbo groom and his groomsmen thrill guests with amazing dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white groom and his groomsmen had stunned guests with their dance moves as they came for the Nigerian bride.

Decked in traditional attires, the groom and his groomsmen took to the dancefloor to show the stuff they were made of.

The groom, who wore agbada, was surrounded by the groomsmen as they danced to different Nigerian songs. Guests at the wedding ceremony were wowed by the wonderful performance and the video garnered positive reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng