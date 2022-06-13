During an interracial wedding involving a Nigerian lady and a white man, an interesting thing happened

The Oyinbo groom failed to get the dance steps of his Igbo bride and instead did what many persons likened to a march-past

The confused groom kept up his weird dance steps and walked behind his wife while she dazzled with her native showcase

A stunning moment from a white man's man traditional marriage to an Igbo lady has stirred hilarious reactions on social media.

The short clip shared by @princemezie1 on TikTok and reposted by @mufasatundeednut on Instagram captured the couple's entrance dance at an Igbo wedding.

The white groom failed to get his bride's dance steps. Photo Credit: TikTok/@princemezie1

While the bride carried herself gracefully as she did native dance steps, the groom didn't follow.

His dancing was totally off as he couldn't catch up with the moves of his bride.

The confused man tried to copy his bride's moves to no avail, even after she held him by the hand.

As if resigning to his fate, the groom began dancing in a manner netizens likened to a march-past.

Social media reactions

@anthonyangela01 said:

"Na match pass abi Na little groom cause I am not understanding that side to side movement and it’s the bride leaving him for me ."

@temiisaac said:

"Which kyn bride be this..she just left him behind aha where’s the love."

@myselfdefense_ng said:

"They fit don practice months before but e no dey body be say e no dey."

@mizshuga233 said:

" Why they always dance off beat in every music is what I still don't understand till now."

@ejiogu.esther said:

"Back in primary school this is how our welcome song step is done I love this man."

Oyinbo man picks Nigerian man instead of his wife at his wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Oyinbo man had caused a stir at his wedding as he picked a Nigerian man instead of his wife during a game.

In an Instagram video shared by Nigerian comedian and entertainer, Woli Agba who MCed the wedding, the Oyinbo groom mistook the entertainer's hands for his wife on two successive trials.

Guests burst into even louder screams when the wife came forward but the groom again failed to guess her hand right. The Oyinbo groom finally achieved success on the second successive trial with his wife's hand.

