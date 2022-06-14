A man, Antonio Diaz, with two dogs has amazed many people with how his pets obey his instructions

While walking them, he said "free" and the dogs let him to go play until he called them to his side with the words "with me"

TikTok users who watched the video had many questions as some asked him to teach them the tricks he used in training the pets

A man, Antonio Diaz, has shown the importance of teaching one's dog the art of discipline. In a video, he demonstrated with his two dogs called Brooklyn and Logan.

The pet owner revealed that his dogs understands freedom and obedience in equal measure. He said that the dogs gets more freedom because they always listen to him.

The man always appreciates their obedience with encouraging words.

While walking the dog, he ask them to sit and they did despite the fact that the man was walking away from them.

Some metres away, he instructed "with me" and they rushed towards his sides. Whenever they listen to him, he appreciates them by saying "good babies".

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered 5 million likes with thousands of reactions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Anže said:

"my dog would run to the road and become roadkill."

Zinterklaas said:

"My dog would run away and never return."

WillNotBeBoxed said:

"Omg this is what every dog deserves to have. I refused to get a dog because I knew I couldn’t train them well but I was left with one and want to give."

djm said:

"yeah, they listen until that one time they don't."

Michelle Kirstein said:

"What if a untrained dog attacks them before you can command them back? Its the things out of your control we have to worry about."

vflippen1 said:

"Amazing! Please teach me! I hate using a leash too!"

Rachael Rae Robertson said:

"May favorite part is how you can throw in the word “free” in your explanation and they know to wait for the true command, not just the word."

Jake Universe said:

"can you teach us how train our dogs to do that."

