Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel desperately wants a daughter even though he has two sons to take care of

The Buga crooner took to his Instagram page with the video of a little school girl showing impressive dance skills to his latest single

Kizz Daniel revealed that he wants a daughter like that for the sole purpose of oppressing his enemies

One reason singer Kizz Daniel wants a daughter is so that he can oppress his enemies with her dance skills.

The musician said this after he found a model in which he would like his future daughter to come as, a little school girl.

Kizz Daniel says he wants full option daughter Photo credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Kizz shared the video of a girl who showed off incredible dance skills and leg work to his latest single, Buga.

The girl on stage beats her mates hands down as she literally followed dance steps created by popular TikTok content creators.

The crowd at that school went wild as the girl dances while some of her little colleagues looked on in surprise.

Kizz Daniel wrote:

"God na full option daughter like this I want abeg TO OPPRESS MY ENEMIES #BUGA "

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Kizz Daniel's post

thefunke.oguns:

"The other girl is like “But they didn’t teach us this in school”

edithnnennamichael:

"Her charisma and energy no be here, what a beautiful and talented young girl ❤️"

creamysandra:

"She don watch Tiktok tire."

kween_mandy_:

"This girl mama na Ticktoker she get moves."

richie20223:

"Woooow this angel killed it.....see her peers just looking at her as if she preforming magic, the girl too sabi abeg."

