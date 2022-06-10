A beautiful lady, Mbuotidem Dickson, has shared an inspiring story of her life as an electrical engineer

Mbuotidem has been a practicing electrical engineer for some months now and she has wowed people with her passion for the job

According to the young lady, she always loved electronics since she was young so she decided to study a course related to it

A beautiful Nigerian lady, Mbuotidem Dickson, has narrated how she delved into electrical engineering, a field dominated by men.

The resilient young woman in her recent post on Facebook, shared photos of herself at work and her passion for the job impressed many people.

She shared photos of herself standing high up on a ceiling and recounted her first experience climbing such a height.

In her words:

"The first time I climbed up the ceiling, it scared me so much that I never thought I would ever go up to work again. But here I am, doing what an engineer should."

"Just know say that place I dey, high o on top bamboo wey rain don beat since March wey I go meet be that o."

When Legit.ng asked her why she chose the job, Mbuotidem said she loved electronics when she was younger, so she took a decision to study a course related to it.

She added that her father who's also in the field, encouraged her to become an engineer after observing her interest in the job.

In her words:

"When I was was younger I took interest in electronics tho I never had it that I'd one day study the course related to it."

"I study electrical and electronics engineering in the University of Uyo, tho I intend to major on Power aspect of it."

"My father also made me choose the job. Since he saw my interest his field, he encouraged me to study it, thereby fulfilling one of his greatest desires that one of his children should study something he did."

Mbuotidem reveals her challenge as an electrical engineer

According to Mbuotidem, she is finding it difficult to cope with the fastness of male colleagues. She said she needs time to learn at her own pace.

"The fact that I am not given some time to learn on my own. I really need my own pace to assimilate", she said.

"Just bcos it took another 3months to learn doesn't mean I am like the person is. That's the only challenge I have", she added.

Mbuotidem's boss inspires her to do better

Mbuotidem further disclosed that watching her boss work at the site with so much strength, agility and fastness, motivates her to do her best.

When asked how it feels to be in a field dominated by men, Mbuotidem noted:

"It's really dominated by men. Should I say the percentage of men to women in Nigeria (practicing) should be 95%:5%.

"It's not a threat to me. I get so much encouragement from men yunno. And it makes me want to do better."

People react

Reacting to her story, Ubong Umoren wrote:

"This one shock me oo. Nice one darling ."

Nnamdi Onyirioha said:

"Greatness awaits u in Christ's name. Amen."

Veronica Ononauju added:

"You are doing well. Keep it up. well. Keep it up...The Lord is your strength and protector...."

Wisdom Ekwere remarked:

"An Engineer on the go. Keep it up ma'am "

