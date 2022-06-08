A Nigerian mother has stirred massive reactions on social media after showing off her little baby, Blu Dawodu, on Instagram

The beautiful mother shared photos of her baby with a full hair and Nigerians have been gushing over the baby's beauty

Social media users showered praises on the pretty baby and some expressed their desire to also give birth to cute kids

A beautiful Nigerian baby, Blu Ayosola Pearl Dawodu, has gone viral on social media because of her overwhelming beauty.

In one of the photos shared by her mother through the baby's Instagram account @bludawodu, the baby was spotted rocking a wig which enhanced her beauty.

Another adorable photo showed the baby sitting on a couch and facing towards another direction without looking at the camera.

Nigerian baby with full hair stuns Nigerians with her beauty Photo Credit: @bludawodu

Source: Instagram

Her beauty has stunned Nigerians on social media as they shower her with so many sweet names.

Some others also expressed their desire to give birth to beautiful babies when the time is right.

Asaolu Oduduwa19 said:

"Omo see hair na. This baby is soooo fine. My ovaries ooooo."

Chioma Pekins wrote:

"There is baby and there is pikin. There's a difference between them. This young lady right here is a baby."

Arabella Osunwa stated:

"Chai God oooooo. What kind of beauty is this. See baby na. God I tap o. I want cute kids too when I marry."

Thethriftstore21 remarked:

"She is so adorable. God when ooooo."

Smith Collins reacted:

"I don fine finish. Na fine woman I dey wait. Make we make the world more colourful with cute offsprings."

