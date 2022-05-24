A viral video has shown a Nigerian girl as she was pointing accusing fingers at her dad, warning him not to repeat whatever he did again

The girl has gone viral for her action as many people are wondering how she leant such warning signs which she said amid tears

Instagram has been set abuzz by the video with many who have seen it saying the little cutie has the countenance of an adult

Nigerians on Instagram are having a great laugh after a video of a little girl warning her dad emerged.

The video showed the little girl pointing a threatening finger at the dad who is more than 100 times her size.

The girl was very angry. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv.

Source: Instagram

What did he do to her?

It was not known what the man did to the girl, but the dad was busy telling her to stop putting uting her hand inside her mouth.

It was also not known if the dad punished the girl for the act, but she was visibly angry and livid for whatever must have transpired.

Due to her anger, she was telling him not to do whatever he did again, just like an adult would warn a fellow adult. The video has amused many people online.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@hernesy.x.o said:

"She’s saying "No dey follow me try all these things o, normal I suppose don change am for you, but na you dey feed me!"

@endylight1 commented:

"Which language is she speaking? Only God will understand her feelings."

@wisdomcounsellin reacted:

"Please who is sharing Moral Lessons on this one."

@chichi_richards said:

"She’s so cute."

@shiz_precious commented:

"Justice for the baby."

@reetah_chi said:

"It’s the fact that she wants to start talking so fast."

@scillia_o commented:

"Daddy agbaya like father like daughter."

Source: Legit.ng