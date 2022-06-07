A lovely moment between a Nigerian lady and a young traffic hawker has got many talking on social media

The young lady was recording herself on her phone when the boy appeared via the car window and joined her without invitation

While he was making funny faces for the camera, the lady suddenly turned towards him and blew a kiss

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a young lady blowing kiss to a young boy hawking in traffic.

The short video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram started with the lady in the back seat of a car recording herself.

She blew the lad kiss through the car window. Photo Credit: @yabaleftonline

Suddenly, the lad with his wares appeared by her window and joined in.

She seemed to welcome the idea of doing the recording with a stranger as she allowed him to make funny faces for the camera.

To his surprise, the lady faced him and blew him a kiss.

The video sparked a debate

Some netizens knocked the lady for her action, stressing that people would have been crying fowl if roles were reversed.

@el_magnifico_xxii said:

"Love the video, but if na man do this kind thing den go talk say na child abuse."

@prohairvault said:

"It made me smile they both match their vibes, spread love guys, the world is already to tough and full of hate."

@ckgramm said:

"Na just to wind that glass down make the boy chop ur lips Wettin no good."

@d_skin_shop_ said:

"Person Dey beg for food, you Dey give am ‘air kiss’...shey na talk be tha."

@_goodybae_ said:

"If na the boy bring mouth to kiss am nau, una go tag am sexual harassment."

Toyin Abraham blows kiss to child beggar on road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Toyin Abraham had blown kiss to a child beggar through a car window.

In the post shared by Massmediaforum on Instagram, the movie star who was stuck in traffic was seen blowing kisses to a child beggar who leaned on her car and peered through the glass window.

The shy boy who looked into the camera at different times covered his eyes and blushed anytime the mum of one blew him a kiss.

A few minutes later, the actress asked an unidentified person in the car with her for change, rolled down her window, and gave the boy who waved at her, money.

Source: Legit.ng