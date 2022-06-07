A young lady has been seen showcasing her culture through beautiful dance steps peculiar to the Rwandans

The pretty lady danced inside a room in front of a television, showing off sweet moves that have got social media mesmerised

The video has gone viral on the internet with many rushing to take a look at the interesting and peculiar dance steps displayed

A young lady has been seen in an interesting video using dance to glorify her culture and show it off to the world.

The pretty lady who performed her Rwandan cultural dance has got social media buzzing with many dance lovers rushing to have a glimpse of her moves.

The Rwandan dance has been compared to other African dance moves. Photo credit: @AfricaFactsZone.

Source: Twitter

Acrobatic dance

In the video shared on Twitter, the lady whose name is not immediately clear danced inside a neat room in front of a television.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her acrobatic dance steps have been praised and shown off as one of the examples of the beauties of African culture.

Watch the video below:

Twitter users react

@Uchiha_Itac said:

"Sometimes I think Africans used to be one family, cos this dance is similar to many dances in the northern region of Ghana."

@paullmatic said:

"You can only pull this off if you are both a woman and cute. Anything else would scream."

@pmwathi said:

"When you first see the setting; anyone else who continued watching waiting for the point that TV or table needs a repair after?"

@AndresDeKing reacted:

"I love Rwanda, I miss the land already. Awesome place to be."

@NtuliSivuyise commented:

"Am I the only one that got goosebumps watching this?"

@ZZinyana said:

"Rwandan ladies do have that thing they are so beautiful."

Beautiful lady steals show at a wedding reception with her nice waist dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady stole the show at a wedding reception, dancing and swinging her waist to nice traditional music.

The lady dancer in a short skirt and a top danced out to meet the guests alongside other aso ebi girls, but she ended up stealing the show.

None of the other dancers could match her skills, even as she danced with a basket of kola nuts in her hand.

Source: Legit.ng