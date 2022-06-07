Video Shows Pretty Bride Playing Football on Her Wedding Day, She Scores Goal Against Grooms Men
- A beautiful bride has been seen playing football on her wedding day, displaying Messi-like skills on the pitch, mesmerising onlookers
- It was a match between the bride's team and the groomsmen and it was very nice to look at especially when she scored a nice goal
- The video has got social media users talking, wondering how the lady was able to play football with her wedding gown on
An interesting video has emerged, showing a beautiful lady playing football on her wedding day.
The lady displayed Messi-like skills on the pitch, not minding that she had her wedding gown on.
Bride's team vs groom's men
It was actually an intense match between the bride's team and the groom's men and the lady took a massive lead with her skills.
Rwandan moves: Young lady shows off acrobatic native dance steps in front of television, video goes viral
The bride scored a beautiful goal against the groom's men and it was a nicely tapped goal. But a social media user has protested, saying the bride hid the ball in her wedding gown.
Watch the video below:
Instagram users
When the beautiful video was shared on Instagram by @sportsbible, it attracted massive reactions from internet users. Many of them expressed happiness, saying the video is satisfaying. Here are a few of the reactions:
@_kai_law_ commented:
"Oh wait she actually plays for Liverpool. I thought it was a joke."
@bramas1990 said:
"Can’t exactly go two footing the bride now can you no wonder she scored."
@damendoza99 reacted:
"Guys, this is truly the dream."
@linda_sheridan7 commented:
"This is the kind of bride my son needs."
@g.vannie said:
"I have seen better defending FROM maguire."
@mustiiiii1907 commented:
"No Brexit means Brexit tackle?"
@thebobbylockwood said:
"The dress is a cheat code."
Bride dances her heart out at her wedding
In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian bride danced her heart out with so much pride during her wedding reception.
The lady who was in a blue gown danced with so much class and energy to a native song blaring from the loudspeakers.
The bride's dance video went viral on the internet as many people found it hard to take their eyes off it.
Source: Legit.ng