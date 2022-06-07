A beautiful bride has been seen playing football on her wedding day, displaying Messi-like skills on the pitch, mesmerising onlookers

It was a match between the bride's team and the groomsmen and it was very nice to look at especially when she scored a nice goal

The video has got social media users talking, wondering how the lady was able to play football with her wedding gown on

An interesting video has emerged, showing a beautiful lady playing football on her wedding day.

The lady displayed Messi-like skills on the pitch, not minding that she had her wedding gown on.

The bride scores a nice goal. Photo credit: @razza_roberts, @jasminem250, @sportsbible.

Source: Instagram

Bride's team vs groom's men

It was actually an intense match between the bride's team and the groom's men and the lady took a massive lead with her skills.

The bride scored a beautiful goal against the groom's men and it was a nicely tapped goal. But a social media user has protested, saying the bride hid the ball in her wedding gown.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users

When the beautiful video was shared on Instagram by @sportsbible, it attracted massive reactions from internet users. Many of them expressed happiness, saying the video is satisfaying. Here are a few of the reactions:

@_kai_law_ commented:

"Oh wait she actually plays for Liverpool. I thought it was a joke."

@bramas1990 said:

"Can’t exactly go two footing the bride now can you no wonder she scored."

@damendoza99 reacted:

"Guys, this is truly the dream."

@linda_sheridan7 commented:

"This is the kind of bride my son needs."

@g.vannie said:

"I have seen better defending FROM maguire."

@mustiiiii1907 commented:

"No Brexit means Brexit tackle?"

@thebobbylockwood said:

"The dress is a cheat code."

Bride dances her heart out at her wedding

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian bride danced her heart out with so much pride during her wedding reception.

The lady who was in a blue gown danced with so much class and energy to a native song blaring from the loudspeakers.

The bride's dance video went viral on the internet as many people found it hard to take their eyes off it.

Source: Legit.ng