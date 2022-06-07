A worker at a pharmacy jumped on a TikTok dance challenge while at work and showed off her moves

In a clip that generated massive reactions, the lady shook her waist while moving, a dance act she pulled off smoothly

Many people who reacted to her video complimented her beauty, as some said she should make more dance clips

A young lady working at a pharmacy has shown just how very happy she is in a TikTok video that has gone viral.

In the clip, the lady made some leg and waist moves on the aisle. While dancing, she wore a smiling face.

Happy worker

During her performance, her colleague who was behind the camera kept hyping her, making the worker dance more.

After dancing, the worker looked back and laughed at what she just did.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 60,000 likes with more than 800 comments.

