A Nigerian man has stirred mixed reactions online following his kind gesture to two kid beggars whom he met on the road

The kids approached him on the road begging for money to buy food but he decided to do more for them

The kind man took the little girls on a shopping spree and subsequently led them to a fast food joint where they ate to their satisfaction

A kind Nigerian man identified as Adeyemi Oluwatimileyin has been applauded online for helping two kid beggars he met on the street.

A video shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv shows the little girls insisting that he must give them money before they leave him.

The young man however decided to surprise the girls and do more than they expected.

Man takes kid beggars on shopping spree Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

He took them on a shopping spree and gave them the privilege to make their choice of outfits.

The viral video shows the girls picking dresses and slippers for themselves and testing it at the boutique.

The good Samaritan subsequently took them to a fast food joint where they ate to their satisfaction.

Nigerians react to the video

While some fans hailed Adeyemi over his kind act, some others reiterated that the girls will still go back to begging no matter what is done for them.

Karen Onwe said:

"I no dey help these girls again cause no matter what you do to them, they go still remain for streets."

Chioma Ayinda noted:

"Wow this is so cute. The girls too fine ooo."

Samuel Ekuma remarked:

"Abeg jare. You no fit transform these girls. Them go still dey beg up and down. If you like give them 1million."

Omalicha Addison wrote:

"I once tried to help one of these girls go to school but their parents no gree. I think dey prefer begging to any other job."

