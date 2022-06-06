A video making the rounds online has captured the moment some pupils surprised their teacher on her birthday

The children bought some goodies for their kind teacher to mark her birthday and she was stunned by their actions

The emotional teacher broke down in tears in the classroom and some of the pupils came closer to console her

A heartwarming video of some pupils celebrating their teacher on her birthday has gone viral on social media.

In the beautiful video shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv, the teacher was first locked outside by her pupils who wanted to be done with their preparations.

This annoyed the teacher because she found it strange for her pupils to lock the door and stop her from entering the classroom.

Pupils surprise their teacher on her birthday Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

However, shortly afterwards, they opened the door and she walked into a table decorated with goodies.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

While she walked, the kids screamed 'happy birthday' and said their birthday wishes to her.

Kind teacher gets emotional after being surprised by her pupils

The kids' heartwarming gesture got her teary and she sat on a chair to let out the tears. She never expected such a beautiful surprise from the little children.

They came closer to her and patted her while trying to adorn her hair with the cute bands they got for her.

Nigerians gush over the incident

The scenario has stirred massive reactions on social media as Nigerians applaud the kids.

Stella Bright said:

"This got me so teary. May God bless the beautiful children."

Samson Jaja noted:

"Wow how thoughtful of them. She must be a good teacher for them to think of doing this to her."

Chidimma Ugwu added:

"Reminds me of when I was a corper. They never bought stuffs for me but the way they behaved whenever they saw me made me feel loved."

Karyn Olajide stated:

"When you treat kids well it shows clearly in how they treat you too. She is a good teacher no cap."

Emotional moment students surprise their teacher with new shoe after his old one became bad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a teacher, David Blakey, who could not buy new sneakers after his old one bought years ago went bad has been surprised.

David's students contributed some money each and got him a new pair from an online store as a gift for his commitment to them.

The man took his time to unwrap the gift amid howls and screams from his students who found him a lovely teacher.

Source: Legit.ng