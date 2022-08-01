An Oyinbo man named Mohamed followed his Nigerian friend to a Nigerian restaurant in the UK where they enjoyed the delicacy

The Nigerian man named Kelvin Alaneme shared photos of the wonderful moment on Facebook saying the Nigerian Jollof won

Mohamed too was full of smiles in the photos shared indicating that he must have had a wonderful time tasting the Nigerian cuisine

In other to give him a first-hand experience, a Nigerian man took his Oyinbo friend to an African restaurant where they enjoyed Nigerian Jollof.

According to the Nigerian man named Kelvin Alaneme, Nigerian Jollof carried the day even as the Oyinbo man is full of smiles in the photos shared.

Kelvin said his the Nigerian jollof rice won in London. Photo credit: Kelvin Alaneme.

Source: Facebook

Nigerian Jollof to the world

The Nigerian Jollof is a popular delicacy and a staple in Nigerian culture. Many Nigerians grow up eating it such that wherever they go, they continue to crave it.

Persons from other parts of the world have also tried the delicacy due to its popularity across the globe.

Sharing the photos of when he took his friend to try the famed cousine, Kelvin Alaneme wrote on Facebook:

"Took my man Mohamed to a Nigerian restaurant for his first Nigerian cuisine experience. Our legendary jollof won the day! Na to give am Nigerian wife remain. London is always home."

Facebook users react

Johnson Lucky Phebe said:

"Naija to the world. Well done doc. Do well to give him our Nigerian bride to keep up with the good work you've already started. We are good he will never forget you as he will be a happy man ever after."

Gilda Appi commented:

"Home away from home, that swallow looks great."

Pedro Akaraugo said:

"Enjoyment is for the living. I sight you doc."

Eze Juli reacted:

"Weldon work. It is nice to be generous."

Nigerian man opens restaurant in London

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man named Azeez opened a jollof rice restaurant in London.

The man said he went to the UK to further his education but ended up as a restauranteur.

He said he dropped out of school due lack of funds but refused to stay idle.

