A tiny primary school located on a tiny Scottish island has advertised for the position of a headteacher and says it is willing to pay N31.8m as a yearly salary

The school known as Foula Primary School is located some miles from the Shetland mainland and the sweet job was advertised by the Shetland Islands Council

The place where the school is located has a total population of 28 people while the school itself has a total population of 4 pupils

Foula Primary School has stirred public reactions after it advertised for a job for a headteacher who will earn the princely sum of N31.8m per annum which is around N5m per month.

The job is interesting because the school has only four pupils who the proposed headteacher will be expected to look after.

The Foula Primary School says it will pay N31.8m as annual salary. Photo credit: Foula Heritage/BBC and Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

The Foula Primary School comes with a 3 bedroom house

In addition to the cool salary which the lucky employee will earn, there is also a mouthwatering housing offer of 3 bedrooms.

Many people have described the job as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for whoever gets it.

The job advertisement reads:

"Are you a headteacher or aspiring headteacher looking for an exciting new challenge? Do you dream of being part of a friendly, dynamic island community with a slower pace of life?"

"We have a once in a lifetime opportunity for an enthusiastic Head Teacher to work in Foula. Foula lies approximately 16 miles west of mainland Shetland. With an area of 4.9 sq. mi, it is the seventh largest and most westerly of the Shetland Islands.

"With a permanent population of just 28 people, Foula is a welcoming community where you can create an idyllic island home. A rented three bedroomed house is made available to the Head Teacher."

The information on the school's website also has it that the school was founded in 1992.

The former headteacher, Beverley MacPherson who is retiring after managing the school for four years says it is an idyllic job.

