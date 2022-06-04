A young lady has narrated the story of how she was able to obtain a degree from Oxford and Harvard Universities despite an initial negative advice

The lady identified as Vee K said her teacher who she did not name told her that she was not good enough for Oxford University

However, she rejected the negative advice and has now gone on to bag two degrees, not only from Oxford but also from Harvard

A lady identified as Vee K is currently full of happiness and joy after she graduated with 2 degrees, one from Oxford and the other from Harvard.

Vee said when she wanted to apply to Oxford for her undergraduate degree, she was told by her teacher that she was not good enough.

Her teacher advised her not to apply to Oxford. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Vee K.

Source: UGC

Vee was told she was not good enough

According to Vee, her teacher advised her not to bother applying since she was not good enough.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sharing her story on LinkedIn, Vee said:

I have graduated from Harvard. Five years ago my teacher told me I shouldn’t even bother applying to Oxford for my undergrad because I wasn’t ‘good enough’.

"And fast forward ….. Last year I graduated my undergraduate degree from Oxford University, and as of 4 days ago I’ve graduated my postgraduate degree in International Education Policy (officially) from Harvard University.

"This is just a little friendly reminder to teachers, guardians and people in general who play a role in children’s lives, just because it hasn't been done, doesn’t mean it can't be done. Let’s make sure our students know that."

LinkedIn users react:

Robert McInerney said:

"I was told by a former boss that I was too old and should not bother finishing my degree. That I was wasting my time. I went home crushed! After thinking about it for about 2 days and processing that statement I went right back to studying my books. I am one class (capstone) away from graduating. I am also (something I never considered possible) thinking of enrolling in a master's program. Who knew???!!!"

Nikki Magee commented:

"You did! Always be your own cheerleader, if I listened to some of these negative people I would still be sitting in the same places."

Lady becomes a journalist after surviving 4 heart surgeries

Meanwhile Legit.ng previously reported that a South African lady later became a journalist after she survived 4 heart surgeries.

Laura Anne Hunter was diagnosed with a heart condition when she was just 3-years-old but battled and overcame the challenge after strenuous medical treatment.

Later, she went to the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa where she bagged an Honors Degree in Journalism and Media Studies.

Source: Legit.ng