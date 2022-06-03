There are more celebrations yet for young entrepreneur Chukwuma Ezeh as his first flight experience celebration has earned him a rare offer

This is as his celebration tweets which went viral have caught the attention of Air Peace, the Nigerian airline he used the first time

The private airline has now offered Chukwuma a free flight return ticket to any of its domestic routes

Chukwuma Ezeh, the young Nigerian whose first flight experience celebration went viral has been handed a rare offer by Air Peace, the airline he had used.

Quoting his viral tweet, the airline offered Chuwkuma a free return ticket to any of its domestic routes.

Chukwuma Ezeh got a rare Air Peace offer. Photo Credit: @Gemdeconq7

Source: Twitter

The tweet via the airline's Twitter handle reads:

"Hello Chukwuma,

"Your story is very captivating and your next flight with us is free. A free return ticket to any of our domestic routes. Your peace, our goal."

See Air Peace's tweet below:

Chukwuma didn't see the gesture coming

When contacted about the recent development, Chukwuma told Legit.ng's Victor Duru that he never expected to get such an offer from the private airline.

Chukwuma, the CEO of Happivibe, said they (the airline) reached out to him on Twitter in a bid to fulfill the promise.

"They dmed me and I told them I was booked to fly back tomorrow already.

"They now extended the offer to my next flight with them.

"So whenever I'm ready to fly elsewhere I'd just dm them for a ticket,'' an elated Chukwuma explained.

Congratulatory messages pour in for the young man

Gibson Genesis said:

"This man.

"Chu chu , you’re really a happy vibe and vibe."

Nwezeaku Jonathan Azubuike said:

"Boss you're going higher good one."

Tolulope John said:

"Wao this is the definition of something hoooooge."

Abu Leoaustine said:

"Congratulations to you."

