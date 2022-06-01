A pretty lady with a very shiny black skin has been seen in a viral video miming Buga by Kizz Daniel and Tekno

The lady has been hailed for her miming skills and also for leaving her skin to be shiny black unlike people who bleach

The video has gone viral and attracted massive reactions from netizens who besieged Instagram where it was shared

A lady has gone viral on social media due to the way she mimed Buga by Kizz Daniel and Tekno.

Not only that, she was also showered with admiration due to the way she maintained her skin without bleaching.

The beautiful black girl mimed Buga by Kizz Daniel. Photo credit: @marah.bll

Beautiful black girl mimes Buga

In the video, she moved her lips beautifully, making it seem as if the song is hers originally.

Instagram users who have seen the video are full of praises for her, saying the video made their day.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@fulani_k said:

"I know a Senegalese when I see one."

@desirematangelo commented:

"Ebony color is the most beautiful color in the world black is so beautiful."

@litaworl commented:

"I think this is the most beautiful melanin girl on earth."

@nebraskahargett said:

"Beautiful queen."

@ivorianbae reacted:

"Skin is everything."

