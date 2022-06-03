A little girl has stirred reactions online after showing off her incredible make-up transformation

In the beginning of the video, the girl was spotted applying eyeshadow on her face in all seriousness

Some people wondered if she was truly the one who did the make-up after seeing the amazing final result

The beautiful make-up transformation of a little girl has triggered reactions from people on social media.

In the amazing video shared on Instagram by @brcworldwide, a little girl was seen practicing her makeup skills.

At first, she was seen applying eyeshadow on her face and shortly afterwards, the video switched to reveal the final result.

Little girl shows off makeup transformation Photo Credit: @brcworldwide

Source: Instagram

The little girl who earlier rocked a simple polo and a bandana tied on her head transformed into a beautiful princess in a dazzling red gown.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

People react

The video has sparked controversy on social media as some people argue if she was the one who did the make-up or not.

Elisha Nathalie wrote:

"I don't think she did this herself but anyway she looks beautiful."

Ama Gina said:

"This girl is such a vibe I've been following her videos on tiktok. I don't think she did this though. Maybe someone helped her and she just used it to make a video."

Chris Matthew added:

"All these new generation children. How this one take learn makeup abeg?"

Sarah David remarked:

"She didn't do this please. I no believe this one. But the video transformation is beautiful. I must confess."

Simora Jnr added:

"Awww little baby with plenty aura of Grace. It's her confidence for me."

The makeup artist needs to be arrested: Young girl with bright look sparks hilarious reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady has become an internet sensation following a video of her in which she wore the wrong shade of makeup.

In the trending video, the young girl who is seen in a yellow and blue ankara dress and a red scarf has her face painted in a lighter shade of foundation.

While it is important to look your best at every given opportunity, it is equally as important to surround yourself with people who will keep you on track - fashion-wise.

Source: Legit.ng