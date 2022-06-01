A male Nigerian boss TikTok content recorded at the office with his social media savvy female employee has generated reactions

The female employee had claimed she forced her boss at the office to jump in one one of her TikTok videos

In the clip, she performed Soldier by singer Falz featuring Simi on the boss but he remained unmoved

A daring female employee was ready to risk it all in a bid to make a TikTok content with her employer.

The lady was seen in a reposted TikTok video by @saintavenue_ent1 acting out the lyrics of singer Falz's 2015 song titled Soldier which featured Simi on her male boss.

The boss refused to be distracted. Photo Credit: @saintavenue_ent1

While she gesticulated and made facial expressions as she performed the song before the man, he barely glanced at her.

For the most part of her showcase, he had his eyes on his phone.

The part that got his attention was when the lady gave him the 'waka' which is a pidgin word for 'get lost.' He quickly returned in kind by directing his palm in her face.

A caption on the video credited to the lady suggests that the boss was forced into the video. It reads:

"My boss at the office. Forced him to do this one. When your staff is a TikToker."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@ericmoore_mpr said:

"You sure say na only boss and staff una be ? Hmm something de inside dis boss and staff relationship oO."

@otega_edems1 said:

"Kuku write your resignation letter a whole oga u tell am him father wow."

@preachers_sonn said:

"I love this video but I sincerely and wholeheartedly suspect these two sha."

@coprakary said:

"Nor b sugar this thing. U sure say na only boss for office. Na der e end."

@_lagosboi said:

"Normal normal u think say the real madam no go resume work next day?"

