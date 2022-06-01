Philanthropist Silas Odhiambo has lept his promise and built a house for a physically challenged lady who has been living in a kennel-like structure

Jane Anyango suffers from paralysis, which affected her speech, and this makes villagers run away from her thinking that she is mentally challenged

Anyango's father died, and her mother abandoned the family, so she has been in the care of her young brother and his wife who move and bathe her

Her brother's living quarters are not any better and Odhiambo has taken it upon himself to build the young man a house as well

Philanthropist Silas Odhiambo has made good his word and built a decent house for a physically challenged woman who has been living in a kennel-like structure.

Jane Anyango suffers from paralysis, which affected her speech, and this makes residents of Kowalla village in Kisumu County, Kenya run away from her thinking that she is mentally challenged.

Jane Anyango (l) Silas outside the kennel-like structure and The two outside the new house (r). Photos: Silas Odhiambo.

Source: UGC

Jane and her siblings were abandoned by her mum

Anyango's dad is deceased, her mum abandoned them and the rest of the siblings ran away from home, save for her young brother who has solely taken on the burden of caring for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Her brother's wife bathes her and whenever it rains, her brother carries her to a rescue centre because her house floods, causing her discomfort," he told a trusted Kenyan news media Tuko.co.ke in an interview today, May 31.

Rallied other well-wishers

Odhiambo was moved by their plight and rallied other well-wishers to build a decent house for the 36-year-old woman.

"Despite my body weakness, the Lord is still my strength. Jane Anyango who has been paralysed and sleeping in a kennel(dog house) has received a new house and beddings," said the philathropist.

"She is happy, and the brother is very happy. He also sleeps on the floor and we are planning to build him a house as well," said Odhiambo.

The family still needs solar light

He was also very emphatic that the family still needs solar light, clothes and food.

"To all the good-hearted friends, Facebook friends thanks guys for the amazing way you have transformed her life," he said.

If you want to help Odhiambo with the project of the new house or any of the listed items you can reach him on 0714-714715.

Old woman who lived in a mud house built a new house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old woman who had lived in a mud house for many years was built a new house.

Community leaders in Mamuhohi Village in Venda, South Africa introduced the 67-year-old to entrepreneur and philanthropist, Collen for the first time in August 2018.

It was during this time that he was briefed about her circumstances, living conditions, and assessed the state of the mud house she was living in. His foundation committed to come back and assist.

The foundation kept its word and the elderly lady is currently living comfortably in her new 2-bedroom home which is one of the best-looking houses in the community.

Source: Legit.ng