A short video has shown the moment a mother asked a lovely cat to leave the bed and not wake up her baby

Despite the woman's repeated calls, the animal refused, preferring to stay cuddled up with the sleeping kid

Many people who reacted to the video said that the mother was disturbing two friends and should leave them alone

A video has shown just how amazing animals could be when they are with children. A mum was amazed to see her cat beside her baby.

In the clip, she opened the room and saw the cat nestled beside her sleeping kid. When she called the pet, it never answered.

Many people told the mother not to disturb the cat and the baby.

What a lovely cat

As she gently tugged at it, telling the animal to stand up, it meowed, showing its displeasure. The cat just wanted to keep comforting the child.

The mother could not stop laughing at the lovely cat and its refusal to get off the bed. The cute video drew thousands of reactions.

Watch the clip below:

Some of the reactions:

FifiandKareem said:

"Who’s more adorable, chase or the baby?"

Tori Torsiello said:

"He’s protecting the baby."

TrapBae said:

"Quietly meowing so he don’t wake up baby."

Shreeja Madhu said:

"Bro they were perfectly chill why u disturb the kitty."

hello hi said:

"your the one who's going to wakeup the baby."

visimisi said:

"he is protecting the baby from the bad thing."

Nicole Bean said:

"Ma’am YOU are going 2 wake the baby."

WyckedKnight joked:

"When the baby steals your cat, and your cat allows him to do so."

Pax said:

"Leave him alone he’s taking care of da baby."

