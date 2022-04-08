A woman was surprised when she saw her baby getting a massage session from a cat in the room

In a viral that has gathered over 14 million views, the cat kneaded the baby's back with its paws

Many Twitter users who reacted to the clip online find the cat's act cute as some said traditional grandmas will tag it evil

A video shared by @DeepFriedToes_ has shared a very funny video of a cat making a baby feel comfortable on the bed.

In the hilarious clip, a woman believed to be the child's mother opened a room and saw a cat petting the child's back in a sort of massage.

The cat kept kneading the kid's back despite the intrusion. Photo source: @DeepFriedToes

Cat and kid bonded

Despite the fact that she was laughing all through, the pet continued the activity as if it was assigned the task.

The kid seemed to be enjoying the treatment, he stayed down on the bed with his eyes partially opened.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 14 million views with 1 million likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@uniquebeautydre said:

"First of all, How adorable?!? Secondly, I have a cat named Mittens that looks exactly like that!!!"

@BrujoFaolan said:

"What kind of massage parlour is this?"

@yummiehere said:

"The cat looking up like 'did you make an appointment?'"

@JadeYvonne_ said:

"The cat looked up like 'WHAT?! I gotta do everything around here y’all don’t even know what your child needs'."

@Khuze_Elikhulu joked:

"And people can't believe these things drive taxis from Fourways."

@Rocky_Blu_ said:

"Lmao my caribbean grandma would have a heart attack seeing this."

@LilMoGh said:

"White people’s cat be so different from the ones here in Ghana - I wonder how they train them."

@yanssxo said:

"Y’all got to stop believing all those stories your grandma told you growing up. The cat is kneading & comfortable. & cats are actually great with kids, at least I can say mine is."

@GallegosKylee joked:

"He’s a massage therapist and it’s very disruptive for you to interrupt his session with his client."

Loyal cat stayed on its owner's grave

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man with the social media handle @LavBosniak came online on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, to narrate how a cat never left the graveside of its owner.

He revealed that when Mufti Muamer Zukorlić died, the animal would not leave. @LavaBosniak said the pet wants to feel close to Muamer even in death.

Quoting the post made in 2021, the man shared another photo of the cat still on the same spot. It maintained the same sitting position.

