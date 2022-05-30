Improper Fraction: Video Shows Small Car Carrying Container, Cruises Around Nigerian Town, Many React
- A scary video has shown a small car conveying a very big container on a Nigerian road, although the actual location is not clear
- The video shows the car moving the container on a busy road with other motorists taking precautions to avoid its way
- After seeing the video, shocked Nigerians took to the comment section to express disgust at just how people take their lives for granted
A video has shown a small car carrying a very big container and moving it along a busy road in an unnamed Nigerian city.
Many have said the driver of the car took a very big risk by loading a container that is possibly bigger than the vehicle he was driving.
Nigerians express anger
After seeing the scary sight, many Twitter users concluded that everything is possible in Nigeria.
Young Nigerian lady who hawks, farms, teaches to make money shares touching video, many pray for her
The driver of the said car drove absentmindedly as if he was carrying a feather, but those onlookers were not impressed.
Sharing the video @ĐƗŇΔŘ.eth wrote on Twitter:
"When you thought you’ve seen it all, this country surprises you again."
Watch the video below:
Twitter users react
@EMMANUE51286156 said:
"This must be Onitsha-Asaba road."
@gamaliel_gam commented:
This country and surprises sha
@tpompay1 said:
"This country no normal."
@Ayoordele1 said:
"Omo now we no go see all those road safety and vio people o, people go just dey endanger other road users lives."
@gizzyone1 commented:
"And there's "road safety" people."
@dameey01 said:
"I'm both shocked and not shocked as well."
@yomi_mabayoje reacted:
"Jesus need to take the wheel now before it’s too late."
@_arthuridy_ said:
"Tomorrow they will blame the government."
Source: Legit.ng