A Nigerian man decided to practice his fufu-pounding skills in a manner that caught people's attention

Instead of the conventional way that the swallow is pounded, the man made use of a rubber basin as motar even as he used a wine bottle as a pestle

In the end, the fufu look smooth and fluffy, but someone online said they have tried the strange pounding method before

An interesting video has shown a Nigerian man pounding his fufu without motar. He did the pounding inside a rubber basin, and he used a wine bottle as a pestle.

The man in question had his boiled yam inside a blue rubber basin and then went ahead to carefully crush them into a paste using the bottle. The man was said to have performed the magic in Osogbo, Osun State.

The pounded yam.

Source: Instagram

His method is unconventional

His method has been described as unconventional. But it looked like he succeeded in producing nice fufu because what was seen in the video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, looked smooth and fluffy.

But a comment on the video by @tosan_wumio observed that the fufu might not go down well in the throat. The comment reads:

"This one go still scratch throat. He no go go smoothly."

On her part, @_onyinyechi__o says the man's method of pounding fufu might be unhealthy, saying the bottle could break. The comment says:

"This’s actually unhealthy abeg. What if the bottle breaks inside."

Another comment by @memsyy_ says the man's method of pounding was a disrespect for food:

"Una just Dey disrespect this food anyhow."

