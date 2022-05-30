The family of late Mr. Joe Garcia has been thrown into mourning following the death of their beloved parents

Their mother, Mrs. Irma Garcia was sadly one of the 21 killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde

Shortly after her death, her grieving husband lost his life to heart attack after dropping flowers in memory of her

Recent reports have gathered that Mr. Joe Garcia, husband of late teacher who was killed during Texas shooting has died of a heart attack.

David Begnaud who shared the heartbreaking news via Twitter, disclosed that the grieving husband lost his life after paying tribute to his late wife.

Prior to his death, Joe Garcia was reportedly filmed placing flowers at a cross that had his wife’s name on it.

Husband dies days after losing wife to Texas shooting Photo Credit: David Begnaud

Source: Twitter

A few moments after placing flowers, Joe could not hold on any longer and he died of a heart attack.

David tweeted:

"This is Joe Garcia. Today, journalists recorded him placing flowers at a cross that had his wife’s name on it. His wife, Irma, was a teacher who was killed in the Uvalde, Texas massacre. Not long after placing flowers, Joe died of a heart attack."

Twitter users pen down condolence messages to the grieving family

Marcus Spears wrote:

"Died of a Broken heart literally!!! 4 kids with no parent in a matter of 50 hours ."

Johnny Johnson said:

"Such a tragedy so much pain and heartache senseless my heart breaks for the families."

Margie Gobble added:

"Overwhelming heartbreaking . The tragedy only gets worse with each passing day as facts emerge."

Joseph Colvin reacted:

"Bruh it’s the saddest thing I’ve ever heard."

CJ Johnstone said:

"And the 4 of them will emotionally scarred for life. They'll never get over this."

Justis Ladi cried:

"This just keeps getting worse and worse! When? When? When are we going to take away semi automatic weapons from civilians? "

19 Eeementary school children, 2 teachers killed in US mass shooting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that nineteen elementary school children and two teachers have been killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde, South Texas.

Independent reports that the pupils and the teacher were killed by an 18-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos.

Reports from the scene of the incident said that Ramos has since been shot dead in a shootout with police officers at the scene of the crime.

Source: Legit.ng