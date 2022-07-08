A woman, Mercy, whose voice was behind the trending "bunch of women surrounded in my room" expression, said she suffered greatly

Mercy revealed that the voice that has become comedy material for many online came from a deep place of pain

Many social media users who reacted to her video sympathised with her marital woes as they wished her well

The woman whose voice was behind the "bunch of women surrounded in my room" viral expression has spoken in a new video.

Recall that a video that gave birth to the expression went viral days ago. Through the clip, people saw that the words were spoken when the woman was presenting a case against her cheating husband in court.

The woman said that she suffered greatly in her marriage.

Source: UGC

It was never funny

In the recent clip, Mercy told people using her words for a funny online challenge that she passed through a lot. She added that understanding what she had to face in her marriage would let people know that the video was not funny.

Mercy said that everything was tough for her and only God's grace made her survive. She also thanked the person who reached out to her.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user2678800071087 said:

"She's really beautiful."

New_Nation01 said:

"She most be a brilliant woman. The way she speak is fluent."

Tolulope Adebayo Owo said:

"Your husband character pushes your glory out. Everything works for good."

Lov_marvell said:

"What a life. Marriage is really not easy…I wish you best of life ma’am."

Borasiam said:

"Woman has tears in her eyes about what she went through and y’all are still in the comments making fun of the video."

Favour/Ivy said:

"If you are in a Happy Marriage you don’t know how Lucky you are!"

I_am_tjan said:

"Such a pretty and strong woman…. No worries you don blow."

