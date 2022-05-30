Nigerian apostle, Chibuzor Chinyere of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) has sent a lady to Dubai after she was mocked by her former boss

The young lady was previously working for a lady in Nigeria and earning N18,000 as monthly payment

After hearing her story, Apostle Chibuzor sent her to Dubai where she got a job and now earns N190,000 monthly

Founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has changed the story of a young lady, Juliet, who was sacked and mocked by her former boss.

Sharing the story via Twitter, Apostle Chibuzor revealed how his church trained Juliet as a nursing assistance in Nigeria.

Following her education, she got employed by a hospital in Port Harcourt and her female boss placed her on a salary of N18000 monthly.

Pastor transforms life of lady who was sacked by former boss

Source: Twitter

Juliet was sacked and mocked by her female boss

Shortly after she got the job, Juliet was sacked by her female boss over reasons which were not disclosed.

The 'madam' went ahead to mock Juliet in a Facebook conversation where she compared her to 'Happy Boyz' who got sacked but later travelled abroad.

According to her, 'Happy Boyz' became famous and travelled out after they were sacked, but her case (Juliet) is the opposite.

Juliet's life changes for good

After hearing her sad ordeal, apostle Chibuzor Chinyere decided to turn her life around just like he did to Happy Boyz.

"But today God answered her prayer. Juliet has been sent to Dubai by OPM. She has now gotten a good job in Dubai. Salary 190,000 Naira," apostle Chibuzor announced.

Nigerians react

Joseph Frup wrote:

"God bless you sir."

Big wolf said:

"Sir may the good Lord bless you sir I don’t mind tapping from this grace."

Joe Spiceman added:

"Locate me too. I need to start up a business since."

Chief Dozzy noted:

"Thank God for her."

