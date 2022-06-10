A man, Chukwuka Dibia, has shared photos of himself while he was in Nigeria and five years after he travelled abroad

In the photos which he shared, there was a visible difference in his entire outlook as he looked way better in the after photo

Social media users have reacted to the photos with many Nigerians expressing their desires to travel out of the country

A Nigerian man identified as Chukwuka Dibia has taken to Twitter to compare photos of himself in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

In the first photo which he shared via his official Twitter handle @chukwukadibia, he was seen wearing a coverall while at his working place in Nigeria.

He revealed that the photo was taken after staying for 25 years in his home country, Nigeria.

Man breaks internet with transformation photos after travelling abroad Photo Credit: @chukwukadibia

Source: Twitter

According to him, he was working as a labourer in Nigeria and used his entire savings to start a farm but wild animals and Fulani herdsmen destroyed everything.

The second photo showed him looking fresher and rocking a black jacket and hoodie. He also looked fatter than how he was in the initial photo.

He revealed that the second photo was taken just five months after he landed abroad.

Sharing the two photos via Twitter, he said:

"25 years in Nigeria vs 5 Months outside Nigeria."

People react to Chukwuka's transformation

Ada Kodi wrote:

"Lol...congratulations. But there are guys who look like the second picture and way better and they are in Nigeria."

Rita Basil noted:

"Well if he stays over there as much as he has in Nigeria omo just check am ....this is just a 5months look."

Wande Olowolafe stated:

"Lol...u need God to survive in Nigeria but elsewhere u can still survive based on common sense alone."

Xan Ches remarked:

"25 years in Nigeria is all part of the process to get you your present destination don’t forget your roots and identity."

