The head of the Ministry of Holiness and Repentance church, Prophet David Owuor, flew to Angola for a crusade

Church members who filled out an entire Kenya Airways plane accompanied Owuor to the central African country

The preacher had kept a low profile since the coronavirus pandemic struck and first appeared in public in December 2021

Self-declared Kenyan prophet David Owuor and members of his church have proven money is not an issue after their latest move.

The bearded preacher and church members booked an entire Kenya Airways flight to Angola on Thursday, May 26.

David Owuor flew to Angola with his followers. Photos: @JIL_Radio.

Posters doing rounds online indicate the Ministry of Holiness and Repentance will preach in Angola's capital Luanda.

Owuor and his entourage will attend a pastor's conference that will end on Friday, May 26.

Photos shared online depicted the preacher posing with KQ staff next to a plane on the runway.

Owuor looked dapper in a yellow suit and black trousers next to the pilots and flight attendants. Male church members joined him for another photo, including a uniformed police officer.

He was then spotted boarding the plane on a red carpet before another image captured inside the plane depicted church members, with the women wearing head coverings and their distinct, long dresses filling up all the seats.

“Welcome to the mega Angola revival. Day 1 is happening live from Luanda, Angola, where the mightiest prophet will be ministering,” a radio station affiliated with the church tweeted.

Photos shared from those in Angola showed an immense multitude waiting to welcome Owuor in style.

Social media reactions

Members of the church were excited by Owuor’s visit, and here is what they had to say:

@ChrystalSeletha said:

“This is so amazing to see Angola being the first nation to be visited. Angola is a blessed nation.”

@BrimhallCalvin said:

“It is amazing that Angola recognises that you need repentance to receive your visitation.”

@RepentSyracuse said:

“The mercy and grace of the Lord have landed in Angola.”

