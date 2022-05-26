A Nigerian man who travelled to Libya in search of green pastures has narrated his terrifying experience in the country

In his quest for greener pastures, Kingsley sold off all his properties to raise money for a trip to Libya via sea

Sadly, the trip turned really messy as he was thrown into a deadly prison upon his arrival in the country

A journey which he thought would be the stepping stone for his success turned into a nightmare for an electrician, Kingsley, who sold all he had to travel to Europe.

In an interview with LegitTv, Kingsley narrated how he was deceived by his friend to travel to Europe through Libya.

He was told by his friend that going through sea would be the best option for him and he would land in Europe in no time.

Libya returnee narrates his heartbreaking experience

Dressed in a casual attire and holding a small bag, Kingsley set out for his journey. According to him, when the journey started, he knew he had made the worst mistake of his life.

The returnee said they finally got to a desert in Libya and met soldiers who searched them with all alacrity.

Following the intensive search, they dumped them in a prison which had more than a million inmates, according to the words of Kingsley.

Kingley shares his heartbreaking ordeal in Libya prison

According to the young man, Libya prison was hell and he watched people lose their lives in the prison.

In his words:

"The first night I entered there, three people died. Na that time I know say na problem. People many without shirt. Everybody gum each other. And the prison na hall o. People wey dey inside na a million plus.

"Them come connect pipe to the sea and the sea na green water. E dey smell and you must drink am."

What motivated Kingsley to travel to Libya

Kingsley revealed he was motivated by a friend in Libya who assured him that his greatest decision would be to come over.

"My friend na em tell me about the Europe issue. So I come across am for Facebook. E tell me say Europe na enjoyment. And e dey post pictures wey dey enter my eye. And I don see people wey travel and immediately dem come back, Dem go build house for Nigeria", he said.

After spending about 31 days in prison, Kingsley was luckily released by the officers and he came back to Nigeria without anything.

