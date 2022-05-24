A Nigerian man identified as Edafe Okugbeni has boldly come out to narrate how he traveled to Spain by land in 2002 and decided to settle there for life

Edafe, who is from Delta state said he left Nigeria by land and suffered so much in the Sahara Desert while trying to cross to Europe through Morrocco

But he was lucky to make it to Spain alive and is now married with kids, but says he wouldn't advise anyone to toe the same dangerous route

Edafe Okugbeni, a Nigerian man from Delta state has narrated how he left Nigeria in 2002 at the age of 25 and has said he won't advise anybody to do the same.

Although Edafe is now fully legal in Spain and is happily married with three beautiful kids, he said traveling abroad by land is too dangerous and treacherous for anyone to contemplate.

Edafe said he traveled to Spain by land in 2002. Photo credit: Photos provided to Legit.ng by Edafe Okugbeni.

Source: Original

How I traveled to Spain by land

Narrating the shocking story to Legit.ng, Edafe said he alongside his co-travelers left Nigeria in 2002 through Niger. He was just 25 then.

He said it was a tough one as they crossed the Sahara on a small pickup van which got spoilt in the desert. He said he and others, about 40 of them became stranded.

He said:

"My experience traveling from Nigeria to Spain was a very tough one. After leaving Nigeria we got to Niger. From Niger, we now embarked on crossing to Algeria. The vehicle we were using, there were like 40 people behind the truck, a small pickup.

"So, crossing through the desert, the tyre got burst and we were hidden in the desert so that they could go and fix the burst tyre.

"After a night in the desert, the vehicle couldn't find us. The traffickers couldn't find us where they hid us. We now started searching how to survive in the desert. We walked until we came to a road that is 110km to Tamanrasset which is the borderland of Algeria.

"So that is how we trekked from that desert to Tamanrasset without water, without food. Even the clothes we were carrying we have to throw them away.

"We drank our own urine just for survival. And as we were going, we were meeting dead bodies on the road.

"You will see dead bodies. People that have died, they will drop their passports on top of them so that anyone that sees the passport and know that person could inform the family."

Edafe however said he is now fully legal and is married to a beautiful Oyinbo wife called Iluminada Maria Abreu Cordero who is a Latin American. They both share three cute sons.

Edafe said he will not return to Nigeria as he said he has made a life for himself in Spain. He however said he has a home in Nigeria and his last visit was in 2018.

