A heartwarming video making rounds online shows the moment a soldier surprised his sister during her graduation from college

The young lady, LaDyra Lyte, thought her brother wouldn't be able to attend the ceremony but she was moved to tears when he arrived

Despite being deployed to the U.S Army Reserve for over a year, the brave soldier still had his sister at heart

It was truly an unforgettable day for a young lady, LaDyra Lyte, whose soldier brother surprised her on her graduation day

The beautiful Central Michigan University graduate never thought her brother, LaDaryl Lyte, be able to attend her commencement ceremony.

LaDaryl had been deployed for close to a year with the U.S. Army Reserve.

Soldier surprises sister at her college graduation Photo Credit: Central Michigan University

Having missed his sister's high school graduation, the thoughtful soldier had however vowed to watch her graduate from college.

LaDyryl reunites with his sister

23-year-old LaDyra was walking to the stage when the school president began to read a message from her brother.

While listening to the message from her brother, LaDyra got really emotional and was moved to tears.

LaDyra then turned and saw her brother standing right beside her. She moved closer and gave him a big hug.

Moments later, their father came on stage and embraced his son, lifting him off the ground in the process.

LaDryrl reveals how he pulled off the surprise

Speaking on the incident, LaDyryl said he made it a priority to come for his sister's ceremony since he couldn't be at her high school graduation.

When be got the opportunity to make the trip, he reached out to the school to see if there were any tickets left.

The school then advised him to make a grand entrance which was hidden from all the members of his family.

"For a moment I thought I'm dreaming," added LaDyra, whose degree is in fashion merchandising and design.

"I just felt, just really overwhelmed," she remarked, "in a good way."

