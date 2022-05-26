London to Lagos biker has left Ghana finally and is now heading towards Lome, Togo in the last lap of his long journey

The biker shared photos of his progress where he was seen standing among locals who appear to be offering him local snacks

The photo has excited his fans who expect him to enter Benin Republic from Togo and then finally, Lagos, Nigeria

After spending several days in Ghana, London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju has left the country and is now getting close to Lome, Togo.

The biker shared a tweet containing a photo of him standing among natives who appear to be offering him some local snacks.

Kunle is expected in Lagos on Sunday, May 29th. Photo credit: @lionheart1759.

Source: Twitter

Closer home finally

The increasingly popular biker has got his fans excited with the photos because it is from Togo that he most likely will enter Benin Republic from where he will proceed to Nigeria.

Kunle is expected to be in Nigeria on the 29th of May after several days on the road riding from Europe to Africa on a bike.

Many people have described his journey as adventurous, but Kunle has maintained that he is riding for charity.

See his tweet below:

Twitter users react

@hmedsanni said:

"Boss, you can make it back to Lagos in a day from there. Why are you still stopping na?"

@swaagsphotos commented:

"Why are you not showing us the cities and their culture. You just dey pass pass. Weldone bro."

@abiodun7001 reacted:

"I will be waiting for you to pass by agbara(Lagos) hopefully tomorrow."

@zenmagafrica commented:

"You are almost home…. You are inspirational. Would so love to meet you."

@Annymickael said:

"This isn’t a small journey. It’s all fun from afar but it’s a lot of work."

@Kayojek said:

"You echo my thoughts. Brave man! A lionheart indeed. He has biked in the sun, rain and every mean and harsh weather condition you can think of. He biked through a vast games reserve at some point. 11k kilometers and counting. Scary."

Kunle to sell his bike when he gets to Lagos

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Kunle Adeyanju said he will sell his bike once he gets to Lagos.

According to the biker, the bike will be sold for N10m and part of the proceeds will be donated to charity.

By the time he gets to Lagos, the bike called Eagle will have covered at least 12000km from London.

Source: Legit.ng